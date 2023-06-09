Applications coming for fracking at state parks in Ohio, plus more top stories

Ohio passed a law this year to allow drilling under state parks. Now we’re seeing the first applications for fracking in wildlife areas. According to Ohio Department of Natural Resources the state received nine applications to drill under state lands as of Monday. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss where the drilling is being requested and the process for accepting the nominations.

Plus, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the Issue 1 vote in August is “100 percent about abortion.” The ballot measure would amend the state constitution so that future state constitutional amendments would require 60 percent voter approval. We’ll discuss the important dates you need to know ahead of this August special election.

Those stories and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer



Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Conor Morris, reporter and producer, Ideastream Public Media



Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU



Ann Thompson, reporter and mid-day host, WVXU



