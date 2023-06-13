© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Mayor Pureval and Councilmember Harris talk with us about budget negotiations

Published June 13, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
city hall
Nheyob
/
Wikimedia Commons

Cincinnati City Council is trying to figure out how to pass a budget for fiscal year 2024 with revenue declining and federal stimulus running out. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long says over the past year, General Fund operating expenses have grown 6.9%, while revenue is projected to grow only 5.1%.

A final budget vote is expected this Wednesday.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss Council's top spending priorities and what they're hearing from city residents.

Guests:

  • Aftab Pureval, Cincinnati mayor
  • Reggie Harris, Cincinnati City Council member
  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

