© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
Cincinnati Edition

Telling the story of liberation through soul food

Published June 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Peter Ogburn for NPR
Cornbread and andouille dressing.

Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the end of chattel slavery in the United States, has been celebrated by African Americans in communities across the country since the late 1800s.

However, the holiday was not widely celebrated by Americans when President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 making Juneteenth a federal holiday — and a renewed interest in the culture, customs and traditions was born.

On Cincinnati Edition, we explore the history and traditions of Juneteenth through food with three Cincinnati chefs, along with recipes that you can make with your family and friends for the holiday weekend.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionJuneteenthfood
Stay Connected