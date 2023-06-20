'Cincinnati Characters' book profiles people who contributed to the city in wondrous and wacky ways

Before Brent Coleman moved from California to Cincinnati in 1988, he didn't know much about the Queen City.

But in the 35 years since, he's become a student of the region's historic homes and the people who have lived in them.

He shares that knowledge in his book, Cincinnati Characters: The Unknown, Unappreciated, and Unhinged, with illustrations by the award-winning illustrator C.F. Payne.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the people Coleman profiles in the book and how Payne illustrated each story, sometimes without the benefit of old photographs as reference points.

Guests:



Brent Coleman, author

C.F. Payne, illustrator

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

