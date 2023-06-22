Can social media negatively impact teens' mental health?

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a 19-page report in May, in which he warned that while social media can be beneficial for some users, there are also "ample risks" to the mental health of teens and adolescents.

And Murthy is not alone in his warnings — Dr. Jean Twenge, who studies generational trends, is the first researcher to publically voice concerns about the impact of social media on mental health.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how social media use is impacting mental health and how parents and guardians can create healthy media plans for their families.

Guests:

Jean Twenge, Ph.D, professor of psychology at San Diego State University

Dr. Tracy Cummings, chief of child and adolescent psychiatry and associate chief medical officer of clinical excellence, Lindner Center of HOPE

