We talk to star Madison Tevlin about the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival

This year’s Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival is coming up July 6 to 8 with a range of movies that celebrate differences and honor the humanity we all share. From the story of a group of prison inmates who train and run for marathons, to a comedy about a former coach ordered by the court to work with a team whose players have intellectual disabilities, they run the gamut.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with one of the stars who will be in Cincinnati for the festival’s opening night and with film critic tt stern-enzi.

Then, we’ll get tt’s film and streaming takes for Pride month. He’ll discuss groundbreaking films of the past, an actor who’s “the one to watch” and movies of today that tell important stories of representation.

Guests:



tt stern-enzi, film critic and artistic director, Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival



Madison Tevlin, actor, model and advocate



