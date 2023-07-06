Popular Ohio summer camp focused on body positivity looks for ways to accommodate more people

Alison Rampa and Erica Chiseck have been friends since middle school.

That helps explain how they both had the same idea at the same time to start a body-positive summer camp for plus-sized ladies.

Their Camp Roundup, based in Newark, Ohio, near Columbus, got national media attention last summer. And it's already sold out for this year.

They've gotten such terrific response, in fact, they're looking for a venue that can accommodate more campers as they look ahead to 2024.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with them about the inspiration behind the camp and what it has meant for those who've attended it. And, we hear from a researcher who focuses on reducing weight stigma and size discrimination.

Guests:



Erica Chiseck, Camp Roundup co-founder

Alison Rampa, Camp Roundup co-founder

Traci Mann, Ph.D., professor of social and health psychology at the University of Minnesota

More information about Camp Roundup is available on Facebook.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

