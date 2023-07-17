Is the summer heat hurting your veggie yield? Succession planting and heat mitigation can help

Are you struggling to keep your summer fruits and veggies growing during the hottest months of the summer season? Succession planting, along with a good heat mitigation strategy, can help ensure that you’ll have plenty of tomatoes and strawberries for fresh green-fried tomatoes and strawberry pies throughout the season.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn the best planting tips for summer heat. Plus, our gardening experts have tips on how to keep pests from devouring your harvest.

It's a full hour of gardening tips, plus your phone calls at 513-419-7100 and emails at Talk@wvxu.org .

Guests:

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Brandon George, horticulture extension agent, Kenton County Extension Office

Domonique Peebles, founder, Brick Gardens

