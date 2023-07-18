© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Books
Cincinnati Edition

No vacation? No problem. These summer titles will help you escape

Published July 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
a person lays in a hammock with an open book
PRUDENCIOALVAREZ/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Book experts from The Merchantile, The Bookery, and Love Letter Books share their recommendations.

We're in the midst of a summer heat wave and that may have you thinking of sitting pool- or ocean-side with a good book. If you're preparing for an upcoming vacation or or just want to escape into a good book, our experts have recommendations on some titles to check out this season.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the book advisor for the Mercantile Library, an independent bookstore owner, and a mobile bookshop proprietor about what they're reading and take questions from our listeners.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

