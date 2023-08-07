After suddenly ceasing operations, what does the future hold for Hillcrest Academy?

After more than a decade of operating Hillcrest Academy in Hamilton County, Rite of Passage ceased operations of the residential treatment program for at-risk youth Aug. 1.

The announcement of the temporary closure of the facility came during a public listening session in late July — about two months after a former employee was indicted and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor there.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with two former employees of Hillcrest Academy about the role the facility has played in the community, the troubling indictment and why Rite of Passage decided to cease operations.

Then Hamilton County Juvenile Court officials discuss the future of Hillcrest and what members of the public have said they want to see when the treatment center reopens.

Brittany Bowman, former Hillcrest Academy program director

Nathan Allen, former Hillcrest Academy compliance director

Kari Bloom, Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge

Liz Igoe, Hamilton County Juvenile Court administrator

