Get tips for late summer gardening and planning for fall

This is the month when summer begins to fade and gardeners begin planning for fall. But there are still plenty of crops you can plant in late summer while the soil is warm. We'll discuss late summer gardening and fall planning.

Plus, this is the time of year when butterflies and pollinators are very active. We'll talk about how to nourish them in your garden.

We have a panel of experts to answer your questions for a full hour of gardening.

Guests:



Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center



Carrie Brown, extension educator, Ohio State University Extension



Domonique Peebles, founder, Brick Gardens



Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden



The Cincinnati Zoo’s Plant Trials Symposium is coming up Aug. 24.

The Cincinnati Nature Center has a number of events coming up in August and September:

Hoots & Hops

Music Under the Moon

Forager’s Fest

Fall Native Plant Sale

