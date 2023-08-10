It's our first-ever gardening and cooking show mashup!
Has your summer garden harvest turned into a cornucopia of fresh fruits and vegetables just waiting to make their way to your kitchen table? In our first-ever gardening/cooking show mashup, our panel of chefs and a gardening expert gather around our table to share their mouth-watering recipe ideas inspired by your very own gardens.
It's a full hour of end-of-summer harvesting tips and recipe ideas, plus your phone calls at 513-419-7100 and emails at Talk@wvxu.org.
Guests:
- Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center
- Katrina “Aunt Flora” Mincy, Owner of Aunt Flora’s Cobbler Pie Co.
- Mona Bronson Fuqua, CEO and Chef of Je Nais Se Fuqua LLC.
- Jeffery Harris, Owner and Executive Chef of Nolia Kitchen
View the panel's recipe ideas below:
- Sauces and sides to make from your garden, courtesy of chef Mona Bronson-Fuqua
- Nolia Kitchen owner Jeff Harris' collard slaw recipe
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.
