Cincinnati Edition

It's our first-ever gardening and cooking show mashup!

Published August 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
two pairs of hands hold a terracotta bowl of grape tomatoes; one pair of hands is wearing a pair of gardening gloves
Elaine Casap
/
Unsplash

Has your summer garden harvest turned into a cornucopia of fresh fruits and vegetables just waiting to make their way to your kitchen table? In our first-ever gardening/cooking show mashup, our panel of chefs and a gardening expert gather around our table to share their mouth-watering recipe ideas inspired by your very own gardens.

It's a full hour of end-of-summer harvesting tips and recipe ideas, plus your phone calls at 513-419-7100 and emails at Talk@wvxu.org.

Guests:

View the panel's recipe ideas below:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

