A slim percentage of plastic gets recycled. How can we change that?

The reports on plastic waste are staggering. Households in the U.S. generated 51 million tons of plastic waste in 2021 and 5 to 6% of that was recycled, according to Greenpeace. Beyond Plastics and The Last Beach Cleanup similarly puts the rate at 5 to 6%.

On Cincinnati Edition, we're going to dive into these findings and talk about what happens when plastic is recycled, looking at the sorting and reprocessing of the material. Plus, we'll talk about what can and cannot be recycled and look at efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Guests:



Jeff Snyder, director of recycling, Rumpke



Lisa Ramsden, senior oceans campaigner, Greenpeace USA Plastic Free Future Campaign



Dustin Olson, CEO, PureCycle



