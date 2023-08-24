Production projects remain at a standstill as the WGA strike reaches 114 days

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) released a statement earlier this week, announcing the details of their Aug. 11 proposal in hopes that it would bring an end to negotiations in the ongoing writer's strike that has reached 114 days.

However, WAG union officials balked at the proposal, stating that it "failed to sufficiently protect writers from the existential threats that caused us to strike in the first place."

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the ongoing strike will impact upcoming projects and the workers outside of Hollywood that support the film industry in the Tri-State region.

Then, film critic tt stern-enzi shares his top list of first feature films from some of the industry's biggest directors, from Darren Aronofsky's debut film Pi to Jordan Peele's acclaimed Get Out.

Guests:



Allyson West, producer, director and founder of Cindependent Film Festival

Eric Goins, SAG-AFTRA national negotiating committee member

tt stern-enzi, film critic, artistic director, Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival

