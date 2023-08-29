How the 'Rise Beyond Violence campaign helps prevent teen dating violence

Nationwide, about 1 in 3 teens have been victims of dating violence and about the same number have been the abusers, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

But studies have shown that teen dating violence can go unnoticed or be overlooked.

Women Helping Women and Cincinnati Public Schools have partnered to provide teen dating violence and sexual violence prevention training to students in grades 7-12. Now Women Helping Women's "Rise Beyond Violence" campaign has nearly doubled its goal, raising $10 million.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the funds will help to expand the prevention program in schools.

Guests:



Kristin Shrimplin, president and CEO, Women Helping Women



Iranetta Wright, superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools



