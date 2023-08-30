© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

With September around the corner, now is the time to clear and fertilize outdoor gardens

Published August 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Backyard English cottage garden, colorful flowering plant and green grass lawn, brown pavement and orange brick wall, evergreen trees in background, all in good care
Don't be so sure that world is w
/
iStockphoto
Plus, more tips from our gardening experts.

Is your lawn and garden ready for the fall and winter months ahead? As the summer draws to a close in the Tri-State, now is the perfect time to clear your gardens of dead plants and debris and replenish the soil with fertilizer.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn the best garden clearing tips and why the fall is the best time to plant trees. Plus, our gardening experts have answers for your unanswered boxwood questions.

It's a full hour of gardening tips, plus your phone calls at 513-419-7100 and emails at Talk@wvxu.org.

Guests:

  • Jon Butcher, vice president and CEO, Madison Tree Care and Landscaping, Inc
  • Sarah Imbus, horticulture extension agent, Campbell County Extension Office
  • Joe Boggs, assistant professor, Ohio State University Department of Entomology, Ohio State extension agent for Hamilton County

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionGardening
Stay Connected