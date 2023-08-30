With September around the corner, now is the time to clear and fertilize outdoor gardens

Is your lawn and garden ready for the fall and winter months ahead? As the summer draws to a close in the Tri-State, now is the perfect time to clear your gardens of dead plants and debris and replenish the soil with fertilizer.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn the best garden clearing tips and why the fall is the best time to plant trees. Plus, our gardening experts have answers for your unanswered boxwood questions.

It's a full hour of gardening tips, plus your phone calls at 513-419-7100 and emails at Talk@wvxu.org.

Guests:



Jon Butcher, vice president and CEO, Madison Tree Care and Landscaping, Inc

Sarah Imbus, horticulture extension agent, Campbell County Extension Office

Joe Boggs, assistant professor, Ohio State University Department of Entomology, Ohio State extension agent for Hamilton County

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: