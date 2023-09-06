What do Ohio's historic property value increases mean for your taxes?

Residents across Ohio are seeing historic increases in property values as home prices soar — and that has many concerned about property taxes.

Hamilton County has seen residential property values increase 33% and has experienced a 27% increase in total property value. Butler County, meanwhile, has a 37% countywide increase in residential, and 13% for commercial and industrial.

So will these higher reassessments mean higher property taxes? And how can you dispute the property value if you don't agree with the reassessment?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the historic increases and why some taxes rise with home values and others don't.

Guests:



Brigid Kelly, auditor, Hamilton County



Nancy Nix, auditor, Butler County



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

