Cincinnati's Rajiv Satyal — the 'funny Indian' —comes home to perform where his comedy career began

Comedian Rajiv Satyal — a University of Cincinnati engineering graduate and former Procter & Gamble marketer who left corporate life for standup comedy — is back home for two performances at Go Bananas Comedy Club in Montgomery.

It's the first time he's been back in Greater Cincinnati to perform since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his act has changed.

He says he's avoiding political humor in his latest shows and instead sticking with more autobiographical material — all without cursing or telling blatantly offensive jokes.

The self-described "funny Indian" joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about how his approach to standup has changed, when U.S. politics stopped being funny to him, and how he knows entrepreneur and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Rajiv Satyal, standup comedian

Rajiv Satyal will perform at Go Bananas Comedy Club in Montgomery at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Tickets and more information are available online.

