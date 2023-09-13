© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
Cincinnati Edition

CSO's multimedia performance inspired by young man with autism

Published September 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Composer Justin Morell
Henry Bortman
Composer Justin Morell

The last spontaneous word that Justin Morell’s son, Loren, spoke as a little boy was “butterfly.” Morell, who is a composer, set out to create a piece inspired by Loren, who is non-verbal and autistic. That creative process is the focus of a documentary called All Without Words.

Now the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will be featured in an All Without Words Live performance on September 20 – a multimedia and multidisciplinary production – that will be filmed and recorded.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the performance and the creative process of composing a jazz trumpet concerto inspired by Loren.

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Guests:

  • Justin Morell, composer
  • John Daversa, trumpet player

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionCincinnati Symphony Orchestraautism
Stay Connected