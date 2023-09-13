CSO's multimedia performance inspired by young man with autism

The last spontaneous word that Justin Morell’s son, Loren, spoke as a little boy was “butterfly.” Morell, who is a composer, set out to create a piece inspired by Loren, who is non-verbal and autistic. That creative process is the focus of a documentary called All Without Words.

Now the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will be featured in an All Without Words Live performance on September 20 – a multimedia and multidisciplinary production – that will be filmed and recorded.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the performance and the creative process of composing a jazz trumpet concerto inspired by Loren.

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Guests:



Justin Morell, composer



John Daversa, trumpet player



