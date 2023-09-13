Families facing a child care cliff with federal funding drying up

For the past two years the U.S. government has been federally funding child care providers with pandemic relief dollars to ensure that centers can remain open, workers are paid and parents can remain in the workforce. Now that $24 billion disbursement is set to expire September 30.

A study by the liberal think tank, the Century Foundation, estimates that 70,000 child care programs could close and 3.2 million children could lose care. This could add new strain on a system already facing a worker shortage.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the challenges child care centers, workers and families face and new efforts in Congress to shore up funding.

Guests:



Greg Landsman, congressman, Ohio’s First Congressional District



Becca Thomas, managing director of communications, Groundwork Ohio



Will Petrik, budget researcher, Policy Matters Ohio



