Ohio AG's probe into comments urging fracking, plus more top stories

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost launched an investigation this week after dozens of Ohioans reported their names appearing on letters in support of fracking in state parks without their knowledge.

Then the Ohio Redistricting Commission met this week for the first time since May of last year to set rules and appoint co-chairs. Divisions amongst legislative Republicans on their appointments led to the meeting being stalled again, with the looming deadline to submit new redistricting maps in the upcoming state legislative races only days away. We’ll hear what happened after Governor Mike DeWine reconvened the meeting.

Plus, a Hamilton County judge issued an injunction prohibiting the state from stopping Cincinnati’s city wide gun regulations. We’ll discuss what that could mean for the city’s efforts to pass local gun control ordinances.

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Cleveland Plain Dealer

Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU

Nick Swartsell, reporter, WVXU

