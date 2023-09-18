© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Tech CEOs talk AI with lawmakers

Published September 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Elon Musk and leading tech leaders meet with lawmakers to discuss AI

Some of the most powerful tech leaders met on Capitol Hill last week and shared the sentiment that government needs to intervene against the existential threats posed by AI. But what that congressional framework should look like remains unclear.

The meeting was organized by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. He and a bipartisan group of senators have made it their mission to start crafting comprehensive AI policy.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss what meaningful AI regulations could look like.

Guests:

  • Richard Harknett, Ph.D., director, University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs
  • Tom Humphrey, partner, Wood Herron and Evans, LLP

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
