'American Fiction' generates early Oscar buzz with TIFF 2023 People's Choice Award win

Much like the smell of pumpkin spice lattes marks the unofficial start of fall, The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) marks the unofficial start of prestige movie award season leading up to the Academy Awards.

This year's standout, Cord Jefferson's American Fiction, took home this year's top prize, the 2023 People's Choice Award, joining the ranks of previous recipients and Oscar-winning films including Belfast, Nomadland, Jojo Rabbit, Green Book, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and 12 Years A Slave. Film critic tt stern enzi joins Cincinnati Edition to share his festival standouts.

