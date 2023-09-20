How to get your garden through a dry stretch

Saturday marks the first day of fall, and we're experiencing another dry stretch. Are your trees and shrubs or flowers and vegetables in need of a good watering?

Our experts have advice for dealing with drought conditions in your garden and landscape. They also have tips for transitioning your house plants back inside.

Plus, it's time to take stock of the season and learn from successes and failures.

It's a full hour of gardening with our panel of experts here to answer your questions.

Guests:



Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center



Brandon George, horticulture extension agent, Kenton County Extension Office



Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden



