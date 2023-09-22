Indiana AG faces disciplinary complaint for comments about doctor, plus more top stories

Over the protests of dozens of environmental activists, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources panel voted this week to let companies bid for rights to drill underneath four pieces of public land. But the panel stopped short of voting on potential drilling under state parks and wildlife areas until its next meeting. The decision to put off the vote wasn't satisfactory to activists. On Cincinnati Edition we discuss what they're demanding from the panel.

Plus, the Kentucky Democrats challenging maps drawn by Republicans in 2022 took their fight to the state's highest court this week. They are arguing the Republican-drawn boundaries for state House and congressional districts are gerrymandered. We'll discuss what would happen if the Kentucky Supreme Court does rule that the legislature must redraw the maps.

Then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sued the state's largest hospital system over its support for the doctor who provided abortion care to a young rape victim. Now he faces a disciplinary complaint. The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission filed the complaint against Rokita over comments he made about the doctor on Fox News. We'll discuss why the commission says the comments were a violation.

Guests:



Anna Staver, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Louisville Public Media



Brandon Smith, statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting



