Cincinnati Edition

Ohio commission could soon decide whether to allow fracking under state parks, wildlife areas

Published September 27, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Hydraulic fracturing has been used for decades in Ohio for oil and gas production. Now a new law paves a clearer path for fracking under state-owned lands.

Last week an Ohio Department of Natural Resources panel voted to let companies bid on rights to drill in four parcels of state-owned land, but delayed a vote on drilling in state parks. This comes after a Cleveland.com investigation revealed dozens of people whose names appeared on pro-fracking letters say they never signed the letters.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest bids for drilling on state-owned lands and the fracking industry in Ohio.

Guests:

  • Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer
  • Cathy Cowan Becker, Save Ohio Parks steering committee member
  • Rob Brundrett, president, Ohio Oil and Gas Association

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., orsubscribe to our podcast.
