Ohio commission could soon decide whether to allow fracking under state parks, wildlife areas

Hydraulic fracturing has been used for decades in Ohio for oil and gas production. Now a new law paves a clearer path for fracking under state-owned lands.

Last week an Ohio Department of Natural Resources panel voted to let companies bid on rights to drill in four parcels of state-owned land, but delayed a vote on drilling in state parks. This comes after a Cleveland.com investigation revealed dozens of people whose names appeared on pro-fracking letters say they never signed the letters.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest bids for drilling on state-owned lands and the fracking industry in Ohio.

Guests:



Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer

Cathy Cowan Becker, Save Ohio Parks steering committee member

Rob Brundrett, president, Ohio Oil and Gas Association

