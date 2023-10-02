Cincinnati is a prehistoric hotspot, as a new Museum Center exhibit shows

Whether you realize it or not, if you've spent much time in Greater Cincinnati, you've probably seen evidence of the region's prehistoric past. All it takes is tromping through a local creek bed, hiking through parks, or sitting in traffic near the interstate's Cut-in-the-Hill.

A new permanent exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center, called Ancient Worlds Hiding in Plain Sight, is an immersive journey through the Paleozoic Era, beginning with the Ordovician Period. The exhibit opened Sept. 29.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what makes Greater Cincinnati such a prehistoric hotspot.

Guest:

Brenda Hunda, Ph.D., curator of invertebrate paleontology, Cincinnati Museum Center

Ways to listen to this show: