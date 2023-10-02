© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati is a prehistoric hotspot, as a new Museum Center exhibit shows

Published October 2, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Whether you realize it or not, if you've spent much time in Greater Cincinnati, you've probably seen evidence of the region's prehistoric past. All it takes is tromping through a local creek bed, hiking through parks, or sitting in traffic near the interstate's Cut-in-the-Hill.

A new permanent exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center, called Ancient Worlds Hiding in Plain Sight, is an immersive journey through the Paleozoic Era, beginning with the Ordovician Period. The exhibit opened Sept. 29.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what makes Greater Cincinnati such a prehistoric hotspot.

Guest:

  • Brenda Hunda, Ph.D., curator of invertebrate paleontology, Cincinnati Museum Center

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
