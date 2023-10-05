City leaders discuss the legal battles over gun laws in CIncinnati

The city of Cincinnati recently celebrated a preliminary injunction by Hamilton County Judge Jennifer Branch against Ohio's 2019 law prohibiting municipal gun restrictions. That injunction pauses the state law as lawsuits around it play out.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has said the city will continue enforcing its gun regulations, including those at the center of lawsuits citing the state's gun-friendly law. But there isn't legal consensus on the issue — rulings by Hamilton County Judge Melba Marsh just prior to Branch's injunction actually upheld the state's 2019 prohibition on city gun laws.

On Cincinnati Edition, city leaders weigh in on the recent rulings, their next steps, and how the city plans to continue its efforts in reducing gun violence.

Teresa Theetge, Cincinnati police chief

Meeka Owens, Cincinnati city councilmember

