Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio's Jim Jordan wants to be the next House speaker, plus more top stories

Published October 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

After California Congressman Kevin McCarthy's dramatic ouster as the top House Republican on Tuesday, candidates are emerging to replace him. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss who's supporting Ohio Representative Jim Jordan in his bid for speaker.

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown faces a tough election. We'll hear why the stakes are so high.

Then, a protest on Wednesday shut down the Roebling Suspension Bridge for hours. We'll discuss the demands one week away from P&G's annual meeting of shareholders.

And, we'll celebrate Ann Thompson's 25-year career at WVXU — and hear about the curiosity that drives her as an award-winning journalist.

Guests:

  • Haley BeMiller, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
  • Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO-9
  • Ann Thompson, reporter and mid-day host, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
