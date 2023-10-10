A growing number of youths are vaping. What does that mean for children's health?
E-cigarettes first hit the American market in 2007, just 10 years after the demise of Joe Camel. The popularity of e-cigarettes skyrocketed in less than a decade.
Vapes and e-cigarettes came with sleek, trendy accessories and multiple flavors, quickly outpacing the sales of traditional cigarettes to become the most commonly used tobacco product amongst youth 18 and under, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials are concerned about misconceptions that vaping products are safer than traditional tobacco products, and a growing body of research shows the devastating health effects on developing minds and bodies.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about youth vaping in Ohio, how schools, law enforcement and legislators are responding, and when parents should start talking to their children about vaping.
Guests:
- Megan Folkerth, program director of Health Policy and Systems
- Dr. Rob Crane, [resident, Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation
