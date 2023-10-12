As Ohioans decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana, we break down Issue 2

There are two statewide, citizen-initiated proposals on the ballot in November. Issue 1 would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. Issue 2, on the other hand, is an initiated statute to legalize recreational marijuana, and it could be amended and repealed by the General Assembly if it passes.

Marijuana is currently illegal in Ohio except to those who are medical marijuana patients. If Issue 2 passes, Ohioans ages 21 and older could purchase and posses marijuana for recreational purposes.

Supporters of the measure say a majority of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana. A USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll found 58.6% of respondents approved of allowing adults over 21 to buy and possess marijuana. Opponents of the measure argue it is a public health and safety risk.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine what Issue 2 would do if passed, and hear from a supporter, an opponent and a doctor.

