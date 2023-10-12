© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

As Ohioans decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana, we break down Issue 2

Published October 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
a hand holds a few bunches of marijuana
Pixabay

There are two statewide, citizen-initiated proposals on the ballot in November. Issue 1 would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. Issue 2, on the other hand, is an initiated statute to legalize recreational marijuana, and it could be amended and repealed by the General Assembly if it passes.

Marijuana is currently illegal in Ohio except to those who are medical marijuana patients. If Issue 2 passes, Ohioans ages 21 and older could purchase and posses marijuana for recreational purposes.

Supporters of the measure say a majority of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana. A USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll found 58.6% of respondents approved of allowing adults over 21 to buy and possess marijuana. Opponents of the measure argue it is a public health and safety risk.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine what Issue 2 would do if passed, and hear from a supporter, an opponent and a doctor.

You can read the proposed law here.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
