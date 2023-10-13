New allegation at Sittenfeld's sentencing, plus more top stories

Former Cincinnati City Councilmember P.G. Sittenfeld returned to court this week where he was sentenced to 16 months in prison for bribery and attempted extortion. Now the city is demanding Sittenfeld pay back the salary he received while he was awaiting trial. And this week a new twist in the case was revealed in the courtroom during sentencing.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Sittenfeld attempted to get FC Cincinnati to give $11 million to the Cincinnati Ballet in exchange for his vote on the team's stadium project. It’s a claim Sittenfeld’s attorney denies. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss how the former councilmember’s sentence was decided and take a closer look at the allegation he put the pressure on FC Cincinnati.

Plus, the race between Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron is heating up. Beshear has released two new ads focused on the state’s abortion ban. We’ll discuss his strategy behind those and the recent campaign finance deadline.

Guests:

- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

- Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU

- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

- Sylvia Goodman, capital reporter, Louisville Public Media

- Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

