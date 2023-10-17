Can a citizen-led charter amendment help close Cincinnati's affordable housing gap?

Cincinnati voters will have the opportunity to decide how the city of Cincinnati will address its affordable housing gap this November.

Issue 24, if passed, would raise the income tax by 0.3% and dedicate the revenue generated to a newly established, non-lapsing special revenue fund. The amendment requires two public votes: one this fall that would establish the Affordable Housing Revenue Fund, and again in 2024's general election that, if passed, would raise the income tax rate.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll examine Issue 24 and discuss how the city is currently addressing its affordable housing crisis.

Guests:



Reggie Harris, Cincinnati City Councilmember

Josh Spring, executive director, Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition

Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: