Early voting in the Nov. 2023 election is underway. Here's everything you need to get up to speed >>
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Can a citizen-led charter amendment help close Cincinnati's affordable housing gap?

Published October 17, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
an open door to a new home with key in the lock with a home-shaped keychain.
MihailDechev
/
iStockphoto
.

Cincinnati voters will have the opportunity to decide how the city of Cincinnati will address its affordable housing gap this November.

Issue 24, if passed, would raise the income tax by 0.3% and dedicate the revenue generated to a newly established, non-lapsing special revenue fund. The amendment requires two public votes: one this fall that would establish the Affordable Housing Revenue Fund, and again in 2024's general election that, if passed, would raise the income tax rate.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll examine Issue 24 and discuss how the city is currently addressing its affordable housing crisis.

Guests:

  • Reggie Harris, Cincinnati City Councilmember
  • Josh Spring, executive director, Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition
  • Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., orsubscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionaffordable housing2023 election
