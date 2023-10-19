Councilmember introduces new protections against unlawful evictions in Cincinnati

Landlords who don't follow the law when evicting tenants could face new consequences in the city of Cincinnati. City Council passed an ordinance that allows tenants to seek damages from landlords in these instances.

Councilmember Meeka Owens introduced the legislation, which reasserts state law that a landlord cannot force renters out without going through eviction court.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the protections the new ordinance offers, under what cases tenants have faced unlawful eviction and how to balance these concerns with landlords who are following the law and need to evict a tenant.

Guests:

Meeka Owens, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council

John Schrider, attorney at law and director, Legal Aid Society of Southwest Ohio

Deborah Collins, communications chair, Real Estate Investors Association of Greater Cincinnati

Ways to listen to this show: