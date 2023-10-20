Will the third vote be a charm for Jim Jordan? Plus, more top stories

After the unprecedented ouster of California Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the House of Representatives is still without a speaker. Is there any chance Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan — now going on his third try — will succeed? We'll take a closer look at the Champaign County Republican and his record.

Plus, state Representative Bill Seitz, a fixture in Ohio politics for decades, says he won't run again. We'll hear why the Green Township Republican says his time is up.

Then, a trial to determine how much Ohio History Connection must pay a country club to reclaim sacred land that's currently being used as a golf course is now on hold pending appeal. We'll discuss the significance of this earthworks site and the dispute over how much the golf course is worth.

Guests:

Maegan Vazquez, reporter, The Washington Post

Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Ohio Bureau Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

Andy Furman, host, Fox Sports Radio

Ways to listen to this show:

