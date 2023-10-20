© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting in the Nov. 2023 election is underway. Here's everything you need to get up to speed >>
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Will the third vote be a charm for Jim Jordan? Plus, more top stories

Published October 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

After the unprecedented ouster of California Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the House of Representatives is still without a speaker. Is there any chance Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan — now going on his third try — will succeed? We'll take a closer look at the Champaign County Republican and his record.

Plus, state Representative Bill Seitz, a fixture in Ohio politics for decades, says he won't run again. We'll hear why the Green Township Republican says his time is up.

Then, a trial to determine how much Ohio History Connection must pay a country club to reclaim sacred land that's currently being used as a golf course is now on hold pending appeal. We'll discuss the significance of this earthworks site and the dispute over how much the golf course is worth.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
