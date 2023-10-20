Will the third vote be a charm for Jim Jordan? Plus, more top stories
After the unprecedented ouster of California Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the House of Representatives is still without a speaker. Is there any chance Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan — now going on his third try — will succeed? We'll take a closer look at the Champaign County Republican and his record.
Plus, state Representative Bill Seitz, a fixture in Ohio politics for decades, says he won't run again. We'll hear why the Green Township Republican says his time is up.
Then, a trial to determine how much Ohio History Connection must pay a country club to reclaim sacred land that's currently being used as a golf course is now on hold pending appeal. We'll discuss the significance of this earthworks site and the dispute over how much the golf course is worth.
Guests:
- Maegan Vazquez, reporter, The Washington Post
- Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU
- Andy Furman, host, Fox Sports Radio
