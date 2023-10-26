© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

The House has a new speaker, plus more to discuss with Ken Rudin

Published October 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
a man in a navy suit hands a wooden gavel to another man in a navy suit as the american flag hangs behind them
Alex Brandon
/
AP
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., hands the gavel to speaker-elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

The Biden administration, despite showing forceful support for Israel, has growing concerns over what a ground invasion into Gaza could look like and the prospect of evacuating hundreds of thousands of American citizens. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the president's struggle for an aid package and the competing political pressures he faces.

Plus, after 22 days, the U.S. House has a new speaker. Now that Rep. Mike Johnson is elected, what challenges come next, less than 20 days until a government shutdown?

And Ohio is the only state with a reproductive rights amendment on the ballot this election. What does polling say about Issue 1?

Guests:

  • Ken Rudin, political journalist and the host of the Political Junkie podcast
  • Laura Neack, Ph.D., professor, Miami University Department of Political Science
  • David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs

The University of Cincinnati and Miami University are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
