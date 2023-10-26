The House has a new speaker, plus more to discuss with Ken Rudin
The Biden administration, despite showing forceful support for Israel, has growing concerns over what a ground invasion into Gaza could look like and the prospect of evacuating hundreds of thousands of American citizens. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the president's struggle for an aid package and the competing political pressures he faces.
Plus, after 22 days, the U.S. House has a new speaker. Now that Rep. Mike Johnson is elected, what challenges come next, less than 20 days until a government shutdown?
And Ohio is the only state with a reproductive rights amendment on the ballot this election. What does polling say about Issue 1?
Guests:
- Ken Rudin, political journalist and the host of the Political Junkie podcast
- Laura Neack, Ph.D., professor, Miami University Department of Political Science
- David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs
