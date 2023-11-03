© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

How much August's special election cost Ohio, and more top stories

Published November 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Democrats are calling on Ohio's Secretary of State to restore 27,000 voters purged from the rolls ahead of this month's election. This comes as voters will decide on the highly debated reproductive rights amendment on the ballot. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why Democratic lawmakers call this a political move and how Secretary of State Frank LaRose is responding.

Plus, we take a look at early voting numbers in Ohio and how they compare to the August special election. And we now know how much that August election cost the state.

Guests:

