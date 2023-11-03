How much August's special election cost Ohio, and more top stories
Democrats are calling on Ohio's Secretary of State to restore 27,000 voters purged from the rolls ahead of this month's election. This comes as voters will decide on the highly debated reproductive rights amendment on the ballot. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why Democratic lawmakers call this a political move and how Secretary of State Frank LaRose is responding.
Plus, we take a look at early voting numbers in Ohio and how they compare to the August special election. And we now know how much that August election cost the state.
Guests:
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, The Business Courier
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU
