Health
Cincinnati Edition

It's that time of year: How to protect yourself and your family from respiratory viruses

Published November 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
mother and father with children in a bed blowing their noses
Jacob Wackerhausen
/
iStockphoto
.

The colder temperatures and upcoming holidays mean more indoor gatherings ahead with friends and families.

This time of year also coincides with the typical respiratory virus season for COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss what public health experts are expecting this season and get advice for what people can do to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.

We’ll also talk about a study that investigated why cases of COVID among young children are generally less severe than in adults.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
