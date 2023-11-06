It's that time of year: How to protect yourself and your family from respiratory viruses

The colder temperatures and upcoming holidays mean more indoor gatherings ahead with friends and families.

This time of year also coincides with the typical respiratory virus season for COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss what public health experts are expecting this season and get advice for what people can do to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.

We’ll also talk about a study that investigated why cases of COVID among young children are generally less severe than in adults.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show: