How reliable are voter polls these days?

The Baldwin Wallace University Community Research Institute released a poll in October on Ohio's Issue 1 — the proposed amendment that would add reproductive rights, including abortion, into the state constitution. It revealed that 58% of Ohio voters supported the issue if the election was held that day.

The findings were drawn from a poll conducted by SurveyUSA on behalf of the Institute, just 20 days ahead of November's general election. Over 1,000 registered Ohio voters participated in the online poll and results were weighted to reflect Ohio's demographics for race, age and other factors. The margin of error for the question on Issue 1 was 4.5%.

Meanwhile in Kentucky a new poll suggests the governor's race has tightened. The poll from Emerson College Polling puts Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in a dead heat with the state's Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron. But just how accurate are public opinion polls?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss public opinion polling in U.S. elections and if they're a reliable barometer in predicting voter turnout and election outcomes.

Guests:



David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, School of Public and International Affairs, University of Cincinnati

Tom Loftus, author, Kentucky Lantern

Ways to listen to this show:

