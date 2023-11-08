Election results in Ohio and Kentucky, plus analysis

Voters cast their ballots in high stakes elections to decide the future of reproductive rights in Ohio, the next governor in Kentucky, and a major real estate decision in Cincinnati.

The nation is watching Ohio, the only state with abortion access on the ballot. And in Kentucky, the next governor could be in line for the presidential ticket in a future election. Meanwhile, the proposal to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway is the most expensive campaign in Cincinnati history and it has sparked heated debate.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’re covering election results with analysis of what they mean for Ohio and Kentucky.

Guests:

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Sylvia Goodman, capital reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

