In the wake of a lawsuit filed against Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine explains his support for 'The Science of Reading'

Ohio's biennial budget bill passed earlier this year included a change in the way the state's students are taught how to read — focusing on a strategy called 'The Science of Reading.'

The budget includes $64 million for Science of Reading curricula, $43 million each year for the next two years to provide training for educators, and $12 million to support 100 literacy coaches in schools and school districts.

But not everyone embraces this approach. A nonprofit organization that uses a different strategy to help students with reading has sued Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state to try to block the move to the Science of Reading approach, along with other changes in the state's education policy.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the state's embrace of the Science of Reading and the lawsuits Ohio faces.

Guests:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Eileen McClory, education reporter, Dayton Daily News

Cincinnati Edition invited a representative of the Reading Recovery Council of North America, which brought the lawsuit, to be on the program. The organization said it could not make someone available for the interview and directed us to its executive director's blog post about its lawsuit.

