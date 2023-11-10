Local school board race results show a shift in focus, plus more top stories

In recent years, school board races have become political battlegrounds for hotly contested national culture war issues and less about the needs of educators and students. Yet in the Forest Hills School District — which saw a wave of conservative-leaning board members who campaigned and won on anti-critical race theory in 2021 — didn't see that wave crest on Tuesday. Instead, voters decided to replace the two board members who chose not to seek another term with liberal-leaning candidates who ran on the platform of bringing "balance" back to the district. Can school districts return to nonpartisan spaces, or do Tuesday's results offer insights on the upcoming presidential election in 2024?

Then, the battle for the future of solar farms in Ohio heats up in a small, southern Ohio farming community, where two candidates running for Tate Township trustee face-off on the county resident's biggest issue — the Nestlewood solar project.

Plus, the Cincinnati Bengals move up in the NFL's power rankings after Sunday night's win over the Buffalo Bills. What will this mean for the rest of the season?

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Madeline Mitchell, education reporter, Enquirer

Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Andy Furman, host, Fox Sports Radio

Ways to listen to this show: