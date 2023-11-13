Using a tracking device without someone's consent could soon be illegal in Ohio

While stalking and menacing is illegal, installing a tracking app on a phone or device on personal property without the owner's consent is not illegal in most states, including Ohio. But that soon may change.

A new bipartisan bill, Senate Bill 100, would criminalize knowingly using a device or app without the person's consent as a first degree misdemeanor.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new bill with one of the sponsors and how you can protect yourself if you suspect you're being tracked.

Guests:



Nickie Antonio, Ohio State Senator, Lakewood Democrat

Callie Welch, VP of intervention services, Women Helping Women

