Using a tracking device without someone's consent could soon be illegal in Ohio
While stalking and menacing is illegal, installing a tracking app on a phone or device on personal property without the owner's consent is not illegal in most states, including Ohio. But that soon may change.
A new bipartisan bill, Senate Bill 100, would criminalize knowingly using a device or app without the person's consent as a first degree misdemeanor.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new bill with one of the sponsors and how you can protect yourself if you suspect you're being tracked.
Guests:
- Nickie Antonio, Ohio State Senator, Lakewood Democrat
- Callie Welch, VP of intervention services, Women Helping Women
