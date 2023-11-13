© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science and Technology
Cincinnati Edition

Using a tracking device without someone's consent could soon be illegal in Ohio

Published November 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST
a hand holds a small silver device with a white edge that's about the size of a quarter between its thumb and forefinger
Mark Chan
/
Unsplash

While stalking and menacing is illegal, installing a tracking app on a phone or device on personal property without the owner's consent is not illegal in most states, including Ohio. But that soon may change.

A new bipartisan bill, Senate Bill 100, would criminalize knowingly using a device or app without the person's consent as a first degree misdemeanor.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new bill with one of the sponsors and how you can protect yourself if you suspect you're being tracked.

Guests:

  • Nickie Antonio, Ohio State Senator, Lakewood Democrat
  • Callie Welch, VP of intervention services, Women Helping Women

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected