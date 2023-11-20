© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Entertainment
Cincinnati Edition

What makes the perfect film trilogy?

Published November 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Actors George Clooney, left, Elliot Gould, Brad Pitt, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Matt Damon and Barry Meyer arrive for the premiere of "Ocean's Twelve," at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2004.
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
/
AP
.

The days are shorter, colder and the holidays are just around the corner — the perfect recipe for a movie night in to watch your favorite classic film trilogies. But what makes a great movie trilogy? How do filmmakers stretch the traditional story arch of one feature length film across three, while continuing to captivate audiences to come back for more over the course of three films?

From Neo's rage against the machines to a crime-fighting teen web-slinger in Queens, film critic tt stern-enzi explains how film trilogies have endured the test of time and continue to entertain movie lovers of every age.

