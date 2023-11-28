A local partnership aims to close the Black homeownership gap in Cincinnati

High interest rates coupled with meager available housing stock has made home buying a challenge for prospective home-buyers of various socioeconomic backgrounds in the Tri-State. The homeownership rate among Black households in Cincinnati remains disproportionately low at 25% compared to Cincinnati's 74% white homeownership rate.

A new initiative from The Greater Cincinnati Realist Association and The Port seeks to close the Black homeownership gap created by decades of redlining and other discriminatory practices. Home buyers will have the opportunity to buy one of the new listings based on their income and participate in homeownership preparation classes through local non-profit Working in Neighborhoods.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new partnership, the current housing market and how the program plans to help close the housing gap in Hamilton County.

Guests:



Al Rosser, chairman, Greater Cincinnati Realist Association

Philip Denning, executive vice president, The Port

