Departing Councilmember Liz Keating discusses council's next challenges

Liz Keating was appointed to Cincinnati City Council in the midst of a corruption scandal and growing mistrust among the public. When she campaigned for a seat on council in 2021, she wrote in an opinion piece for the Enquirer that "leaders need to bring civility back to council by stopping the petty bickering and political gamesmanship."

When she won election that year, she became the sole Republican among her eight Democratic colleagues in a county that is increasingly blue. Keating often publicly questioned policy decisions and was the lone vote against residential tax abatement reform, but she also found common ground with her colleagues on many issues.

Keating lost re-election this month when voters chose nine endorsed Democrats for City Council. Her proposed amendment to clean up the city charter was passed by voters. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss her time in office and what's next for council now that Democrats hold all nine seats.

Guests:

Liz Keating, Cincinnati City councilmember

Russell Mock, chair, Hamilton County Republican Party

