Departing Councilmember Liz Keating discusses council's next challenges
Liz Keating was appointed to Cincinnati City Council in the midst of a corruption scandal and growing mistrust among the public. When she campaigned for a seat on council in 2021, she wrote in an opinion piece for the Enquirer that "leaders need to bring civility back to council by stopping the petty bickering and political gamesmanship."
When she won election that year, she became the sole Republican among her eight Democratic colleagues in a county that is increasingly blue. Keating often publicly questioned policy decisions and was the lone vote against residential tax abatement reform, but she also found common ground with her colleagues on many issues.
Keating lost re-election this month when voters chose nine endorsed Democrats for City Council. Her proposed amendment to clean up the city charter was passed by voters. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss her time in office and what's next for council now that Democrats hold all nine seats.
Guests:
- Liz Keating, Cincinnati City councilmember
- Russell Mock, chair, Hamilton County Republican Party
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.