Local ultramarathon runner Harvey Lewis talks about the psychology behind crushing another world record

Cincinnati ultramarathon runner Harvey Lewis broke another world record — this time in Bell Buckle, Tenn.

Lewis was the last runner standing after four days of nearly nonstop running during the Big Dog's Backyard Ultra that began Oct. 16.

He ran more than 354 miles in 85 laps.

On Cincinnati Edition, he'll talk about what drives him and what it takes to keep going.

