Local ultramarathon runner Harvey Lewis talks about the psychology behind crushing another world record
Cincinnati ultramarathon runner Harvey Lewis broke another world record — this time in Bell Buckle, Tenn.
Lewis was the last runner standing after four days of nearly nonstop running during the Big Dog's Backyard Ultra that began Oct. 16.
He ran more than 354 miles in 85 laps.
On Cincinnati Edition, he'll talk about what drives him and what it takes to keep going.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today's topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.