Health benefits and risks to recreational marijuana

Issue 2 passed in Ohio on Nov. 7 with more than 55% of the vote. With Ohio now the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use, what are the potential health benefits and harms associated with expanded cannabis access?

Medical marijuana is already legal in Ohio for 26 qualifying health conditions, from Alzheimer's disease to cancer, epilepsy and other ailments. But during the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana, many opponents raised concerns about how cannabis could harm children. Recent studies have shown a rise in the number of children sickened by marijuana edibles, and Ohio health officials raised concerns that children could be sickened by vaping devices that could contain THC.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how marijuana has been used medicinally and what the studies show about some of the health concerns being raised.

Guests:

Deepak Cyril D’Souza, MD, professor of psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine

LaTrice Montgomery, Ph.D., adjunct associate professor, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

