Lt. Gov. Husted to be deposed, 'Hell is Real' east final, plus more top stories
There are new developments in the largest corruption case in Ohio history. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is set to be deposed in the lawsuit filed against FirstEnergy. Earlier this month, attorneys subpoenaed Gov. Mike DeWine, seeking documents about ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, who was sentenced to 20 years for racketeering.
Plus, Hamilton County homeowners will get a higher stadium tax rebate next year. We'll hear why one commissioner says it is not enough.
Then FC Cincinnati meets Columbus Crew for the "Hell Is Real" showdown this weekend. We'll discuss how the team is preparing without its star defender.
Guests:
- Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Cleveland.com and Cleveland Plain Dealer
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- Laurel Pfahler, founder, Queen City Press
- Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU
