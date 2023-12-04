Forever chemicals: some local water districts testing above EPA threshold

Forever chemicals show up in our water, air and soil. These manufactured chemicals known as PFAS are used in consumer products including non-stick pans and clothing and have been tied to cancer and other diseases.

Some water districts in Greater Cincinnati are measuring samples three to four times the EPA’s reporting limits. While local health officials say the drinking water here is safe, the EPA is recommending that these strict new limits be enforceable. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss what this means for local water districts and the risks associated with forever chemicals.

Guests:

- Dan Horn, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

- Susan Pinney, Ph.D., professor, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Department of Environmental Health

- Jeff Swertfeger, superintendent, Greater Cincinnati Water Works

